SHELDON — A man was found shot to death Friday in Rusk County.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. regarding an altercation near Sheldon.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had died from a single gunshot wound, according to a report from Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace.
A person of interest was soon taken into custody at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.
No other details about the victim or the incident were immediately available.