BOYCEVILLE — Dunn County authorities released the identity of the man who was found dead in a Monday morning house fire.
Firefighters found David Booth, 74, as they battled the house fire on 50th Street in the town of Tiffany, which is located in northwestern Dunn County.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The fire remains under investigation.
