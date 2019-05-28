BLACK RIVER FALLS — A man authorities say fired at officers while attempting to flee is in the Jackson County Jail.
Quentin D. Labansky, 21, of Reedsburg also is accused of leading authorities on multiple chases in a vehicle and on foot.
According to a news release from the Jackson County sheriff's office:
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jackson County deputies along with the Black River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit in Black River Falls with a vehicle that was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle had been involved in two vehicle pursuits in Eau Claire County before being located in Black River Falls.
The vehicle crashed near North Eighth Street, and the driver, later identified as Labansky, fled on foot.
Labansky then entered an apartment complex where he fired several shots. Law enforcement engaged Labansky in gunfire, but he fled.
It has been reported that Labansky then attempted to gain entry into several residences and vehicles before stealing a bicycle and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Labansky then entered an occupied residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm. Labansky was confronted by law enforcement again and a second exchange of gunfire occurred.
Labansky was taken into custody by law enforcement and remains in the Jackson County Jail.
The Clark County sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.