ELLSWORTH -- A Prescott man was injured Saturday in a farm accident in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County sheriff's office:
The sheriff’s office was notified at 1:05 a.m. Saturday of a farm accident in which an individual had fallen off the back of a tractor and was subsequently run over by a wagon in tow. The accident occurred in a crop field near the intersection of 410th Avenue and Highway OO in the town of Diamond Bluff.
Patrick Bayer, 51, of Prescott was standing/riding on the rear of the tractor when it hit a bump in the field and he fell off. Bayer was then run over by a hay wagon being pulled by the tractor. The tractor was operated by Evan Bayer, 22, also of Prescott.
Patrick Bayer was flown by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance and Life Link III Helicopter Service.