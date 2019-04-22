A skydiver was injured Sunday in Chippewa County when parachute problems caused him to descend at a faster rate of speed than normal.
Chad R. Pritchett, 42, of Somerset, was skydiving shortly after noon Sunday near Bateman Airport, 6482 Highway K, in the town of Lafayette when the incident occurred. After Pritchett deployed the main chute, a secondary chute opened, tangling with the main chute and causing him to be traveling faster than normal when striking the ground, according to a news release from the Chippewa County sheriff's office.
It was unknown why the secondary chute opened, as it was reported that Pritchett is an experienced skydiver and an instructor.
Chippewa Fire District and EMS responded and attended to the injuries of Pritchett, who was conscious when he was flown by helicopter to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, the news release said.