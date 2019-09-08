MENOMONIE -- A 60-year-old man was injured Sunday in a hunting accident in Dunn County.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office:
The Menomonie Fire Department and the state Department of Natural Resources responded at 10:35 a.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of 640th Street in the town of Red Cedar for a report of a male subject who had been shot.
The subsequent investigation showed four family members were bird hunting together at a game farm. One member set a shotgun down against some brush to tend to a dog. The shotgun fell over, causing the gun to fire. The safety on the shotgun was not engaged, and the bird shot struck the 60-year-old man.
The victim was flown from the scene by Mayo helicopter.
The state DNR continues to investigate the incident.