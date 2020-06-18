PRESCOTT -- A 64-year-old Prescott man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday near Prescott.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at 2:28 p.m. Thursday of the crash on Highway 35, east of Highway QQ, in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined that Terrence Solorz was operating a 2004 Chevrolet pickup southbound on Highway 35, lost control of his vehicle and entered the south ditch, striking multiple trees.
Solorz was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office also was assisted on scene by the Prescott Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.