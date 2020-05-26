One person was shot at a north side residence Sunday night following an altercation, authorities say.
The victim is expected to survive, police said.
According to Eau Claire Police Lt. Ben Frederick:
Police received information at 10:50 p.m. Sunday that a person had been shot.
During the initial 911 call, no location was provided.
A short time later, police were called to an Eau Claire hospital for a gunshot victim.
Officers were able to determine that the victim had been shot at a residence in the 3300 block of Reno Drive in Eau Claire.
Officers responded to that area and conducted multiple traffic stops on vehicles leaving the residence where this incident was believed to have occurred.
One of the subjects detained was Kyle E. Baker, 22, of Glen Flora.
Officers conducted numerous interviews of people who were leaving and those still at the residence.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained and executed.
The search located a used bullet, an empty shell casing, firearm ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Interviews conducted with the victim and witnesses indicate Baker had gotten into an altercation with the victicm. Baker then shot the victim with a handgun.
Baker was taken to the Chippewa County Jail after being arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
No other suspects are being sought.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Additional charges may result.