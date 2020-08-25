PRESCOTT -- An Ellsworth man was injured Saturday in a UTV accident Saturday near Prescott.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 6:22 p.m. Saturday of the crash on private property near 978th Street and 619th Street in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined that Joshua Trebil, age 43, was operating a 2020 Polaris UTV when he lost control. The UTV overturned and Trebil was ejected. He was not wearing a safety belt.
Trebil was transported from the scene by Life Link III helicopter to Regions Hospital in St Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by River Falls Area Ambulance Service and the River Falls Fire Department.