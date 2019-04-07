A Minnesota man was injured Saturday after crashing his vehicle while attempting to elude officers near Menomonie, authorities say.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
A trooper was on a traffic stop at Oak Street and Highway 25 in Menomonie at 11:25 a.m. when Julio C. Roque, 61, of Roseville, stopped his vehicle near the trooper and asked if the trooper was okay.
The trooper noticed signs of impairment and asked for identification.
Roque then sped away and led troopers on a pursuit at speeds reaching 100 mph on U.S. 12.
Roque’s vehicle crashed into a ditch near 130th Street on U.S. 12.
Roque, who was arrested for second-offense drunken driving, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
The Dunn County sheriff’s office is conducting the crash investigation.