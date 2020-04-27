CONRATH -- One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident Monday in Rusk County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Spooner post:
State Patrol troopers and Rusk County deputies responded to the rollover at about 4 p.m. Monday on Highway V at Marshall Road near Conrath. Upon arrival law enforcement found the driver, Andrew C. Bentley, 49, of Sheldon, was inside the vehicle and deceased.
The passenger, whose name was not listed, stated the driver went unconscious before entering the ditch and striking a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over. The initial investigation appears a medical event may have been a contributing factor before the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.