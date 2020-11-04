ROBERTS -- The man killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday evening on Interstate 94 near Roberts has been identified.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
Richard D. Bold, 59, of St. Paul was driving a 2002 Honda CR-V, reportedly at a high rate of speed, on westbound I-94 near mile marker 7 in St. Croix County when he lost control and entered the median. The vehicle rolled multiple times. Bold was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
Bold was wearing a seat belt.