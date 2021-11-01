Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BARRON — A Rice Lake man was killed Saturday following a two-vehicle crash west of Cumberland, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 3:36 p.m. on Highway 48 near the Barron/Polk County line.
The initial investigation shows a car driven by Shelton Hughes, 31, of Rice Lake, crossed the center line and collided with a truck driven by Jared Pedersen, 19, of Cumberland.
Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. Pedersen was flown to a Twin Cities hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Pedersen's vehicle started on fire but passersby were able to remove him and kept him from more serious injury.
Highway 48 was closed for six hours following the crash.
The State Patrol is assisting the Sheriff's Department with crash reconstruction.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.