BARRON — A Rice Lake man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in Barron County, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 3:09 p.m. on U.S. 53 between Chetek and New Auburn.
A three-wheel motorcycle driven by Richard Knoll, 63, was northbound on U.S. 53 when it left the road, causing both Knoll and his passenger, Lois Allen, 72, of Rice Lake, to be ejected.
Knoll was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allen was flown to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.