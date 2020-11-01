ROBERTS -- A 59-year-old St. Paul man was killed Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's northwest region Eau Claire post:
The crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. Friday on westbound I-94 at mile marker 7 near Roberts. The man was driving a 2002 Honda CR-V at a high rate of speed, lost control and entered the median. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
The man was wearing a seat belt. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Assisting agencies included the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Roberts Fire and Rescue and the St. Croix County medical examiner.