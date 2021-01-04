MENOMONIE — Authorities have identified an Elk Mound man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the town of Menomonie.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office:
At 2:48 a.m. Sunday, the Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway BB, just north of U.S. 12. The Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire Department responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies located a lone unresponsive male in a 2008 Chevrolet Envoy SUV in the field north of Highway BB. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. On Monday, the driver was identified as John C. Quinn V, age 24.
The preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was northbound on 390th Street and failed to stop for the stop sign at U.S. 12. The vehicle crossed 12 onto BB and a short time later left the roadway, striking a large tree. The vehicle sustained severe front end damage from hitting the tree and came to rest in a cut cornfield.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.