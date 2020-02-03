A motorist died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Menomonie.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire and Rescue were called to the scene in the 3700 block of 420th Street at 8:10 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates a four-door sedan was southbound on 420th Street when the driver lost control on a curve. The vehicle left the road and struck a group of large trees.
Menomonie Fire and Rescue extricated the adult male driver. Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The adult male passenger in the vehicle was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The names of the individuals in the crash are not being released at this time.