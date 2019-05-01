A 22-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a tree in Dunn County.
The name of the man was not released pending notification of family.
According to the Dunn County sheriff's office, the communications center received a 911 call at 1:46 a.m. from an OnStar notification service that a vehicle had crashed near the 7500 block of Highway B in the town of Tainter. The service provided a GPS location for the vehicle and emergency responders were dispatched immediately.
The Dunn County sheriff’s office and Menomonie fire/rescue were sent to the scene. A medical helicopter was also contacted but unable to fly due to the weather conditions.
The 22-year-old, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, where he was pronounced dead.
Based on the initial investigation of the crash, the vehicle was northbound on Highway B and left the roadway, striking a tree. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.