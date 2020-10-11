BAY CITY -- A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Pierce County near Bay City.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
The crash occurred at 4:21 p.m. Saturday on 170th Avenue near the intersection with Highway 35.
The initial investigation indicates Michael Dean Nelson, 60, of Elysian, Minn., was westbound on 170th Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway. The motorcycle left the roadway and ran into a drainage ditch.
Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Assisting agencies included Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing (Minn.) Fire/EMS Department, Prescott Fire Department and Life Link III.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.