A 27-year-old Rice Lake man was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Rusk County.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office:
A passerby called 911 at 2:56 a.m., advising of a one-vehicle crash with ejection and injury on Highway O in the town of Wilkinson.
Deputies arrived to find a 1994 GMC pickup truck in the north ditch. It had rolled several times.
Deputies then located Nicholas Wisti, who was outside of the truck and deceased.
Evidence indicates Wisti was eastbound on Highway O, failed to negotiate a 90-degree corner, entered the ditch and rolled several times.
The crash remains under investigation.