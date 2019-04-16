A rural Rice Lake man died after he was pinned under a vehicle at his residence.
According to the Barron County sheriff's office:
A 911 call was received just after 6 p.m. Monday for a man that was pinned underneath a vehicle at 1939 28th Ave.
Pat Uchytil, 50, was removed from under the vehicle by authorities but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation shows a forklift was being used to hoist a vehicle up to have some work done. The vehicle slipped off the forklift and landed on Uchytil.
The case remains under investigation.