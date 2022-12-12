Rosolowski_Adam_061020

Adam R. Rosolowski

LADYSMITH — A 22-year-old man who shot and killed his grandparents in June 2020 in rural Conrath will serve life in prison.

Adam J. Rosolowski was sentenced Monday in Rusk County Court for killing 73-year-old Robert D. Rosolowski and 70-year-old Bonnie M. Rosolowski. Adam Rosolowski had pleaded guilty in April to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. 

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com