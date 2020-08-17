PRAIRIE FARM — A 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries from an ATV crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Barron County.
Dustin Pollack of Lansing, Mich., was flown from the crash site to an Eau Claire hospital for treatment of his injuries.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Pollack drove a four-wheeler but failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle struck a tree. Pollack was ejected from the ATV during the crash.
The incident was reported at 3:24 p.m. at 9½ Street, north of Prairie Farm. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.