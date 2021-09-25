DURAND — An Eau Galle man received serious injuries from an ATV crash Friday night in rural Pepin County, authorities say.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:

A 911 call was received at 9:12 p.m. Friday regarding an ATV crash on Moritz Lane.

Michael L. Hollister, 52, told authorities he was attempting to retrieve a deer he shot when he lost the brakes on his ATV and rolled into a deep ravine.

Hollister was alone at the time of the incident.

Because of the remoteness of the incident and troubles locating Hollister, it took an extended amount of time to rescue Hollister from the woods.

Hollister was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Durand Ambulance, Durand Fire Department and Mayo One Medical Helicopter.

