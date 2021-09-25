Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
DURAND — An Eau Galle man received serious injuries from an ATV crash Friday night in rural Pepin County, authorities say.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
A 911 call was received at 9:12 p.m. Friday regarding an ATV crash on Moritz Lane.
Michael L. Hollister, 52, told authorities he was attempting to retrieve a deer he shot when he lost the brakes on his ATV and rolled into a deep ravine.
Hollister was alone at the time of the incident.
Because of the remoteness of the incident and troubles locating Hollister, it took an extended amount of time to rescue Hollister from the woods.
Hollister was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Durand Ambulance, Durand Fire Department and Mayo One Medical Helicopter.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.