BLACK RIVER FALLS — A 74-year-old man who had been sought since Thursday, when he fired gunshots at a Jackson County deputy, was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.
According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies took Gary Hughes into custody at about 1:55 p.m. Sunday outside of W15131 Taylor Road in the Jackson County town of Springfield.
The Sheriff’s Office was advised by citizens that Hughes was seen at this address, and through the local residents’ fast actions and continuous communication with law enforcement, Hughes was arrested without further incident.
The incident began when a deputy contacted Hughes regarding a felony probation warrant on Thursday night at a residence on Kelly Road in the town of Springfield. Hughes told the deputy he would not go back to jail, brandished a firearm and fired shots at the deputy.
The search for Hughes extended into the weekend, consisting of a lengthy standoff as well as an aerial and foot search of the area.
Multiple agencies were involved in the standoff and subsequent investigation, including tactical teams from Eau Claire and La Crosse, police from Whitehall and Black River Falls, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, emergency medical technicians from Taylor and Black River Falls, and Ho-Chunk Nation and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Online court records show Hughes was convicted in late 2019 on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in January 2020 to 11 months in jail and two years on probation.