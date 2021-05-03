CHETEK — A 35-year-old man made threats to shoot police and carried a fake explosive during a six-hour standoff that ended peacefully Sunday night in Chetek.
A SWAT team of officers from Barron and Rusk counties took Kevin Swartz into custody just before 10 p.m. after the lengthy standoff.
The standoff began at 4:02 p.m. Sunday when Chetek police officers responded to a 911 call at 1203 W. Banks St. for reports of a man acting strange and paranoid.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Swartz claimed to have a gun and explosive device in the house and was willing to use them against officers. During negotiations with police, Swartz exited the house carrying a black device that he claimed was an explosive he would set off if anyone came moved to him.
Officers cordoned off the area around the residence and evacuated nearby homes while personnel arrived from the SWAT team, Chetek Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the state Department of Natural Resources.
Officers negotiated for several hours with Swartz. Gas and other distraction devices were used in attempts to make him leave the residence.
SWAT officers breached into the residence, encountering Swartz as he crawled into the ceiling to hide. Talks continued until Swartz fell through the ceiling and was arrested.
Following the arrest, the Chetek Police Department used a search warrant to look for weapons in the residence. No guns were found and the device Swartz threatened police with earlier proved to be an empty cylinder that was painted black.
The Barron County District Attorney's Office will issue charges against Swartz later this week.