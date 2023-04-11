CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Holcombe man accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle into multiple squad cars on April 1 is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

Mitchell W. Ludtke, 40, 30781 245th St., appeared via video Tuesday in Chippewa County Court on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer, criminal damage to a vehicle, and bail jumping. He also was cited for failure to stop, passing in a no passing zone, and operating left of center. Judge Steve Gibbs set a return court date for May 17.