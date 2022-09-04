CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 21-year-old Fairchild man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at a park in Chippewa Falls in July 2021 will serve 90 days in jail.

Dylan J. Olson pleaded no contest Friday in Chippewa County Court to an amended felony count of third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16.

