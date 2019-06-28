A 33-year-old Barron County man who pleaded guilty to entering the home of Jayme Closs and stealing clothing items belonging to the 13-year-old received two years probation this week.
Kyle T. Jaenke-Annis was caught inside the Barron residence in the early morning of Oct. 27, 12 days after Jake T. Patterson had broken into the home and murdered James and Denise Closs and kidnapped their daughter, Jayme.
Court documents state a law enforcement agency watching the home via surveillance cameras reported seeing a man in a large puffy coat and stocking cap enter the residence at about 2:22 a.m.
Jaenke-Annis was apprehended with four clothing items belonging to Jayme stuffed in his coat pocket, documents state.
In January, Jaenke-Annis was deemed incompetent to stand trial, but the competency report suggested that may change with proper medication, according to court documents. He was committed to the Department of Human Services and ordered to have medication administered to him.
Jaenke-Annis was declared competent during an April 17 hearing. He pleaded guilty to felony burglary on May 3.