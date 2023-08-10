CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man who broke into a house in June and stole a gun, then called the police to ask if the gun was stolen, will serve a nine-month jail sentence.

Gavin J. Dickinsen, 22, 7656 345th St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A charge of burglary was dismissed.

  