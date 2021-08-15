CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Neillsville man accused of striking two Clark County Highway Department workers, killing one, was released from jail Friday after posting a $5,000 cash bond.
Cory D. Neumueller, 28, appeared via zoom for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Friday on possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and causing injury by use of a motor vehicle. Clark County assistant district attorney Ellen Anderson requested a $100,000 cash bond, but Judge Steve Gibbs set it at $5,000. Neumueller will return to Clark County Court on Tuesday for an initial appearance.
Defense attorney Harry Hertel filed a petition of unlawful detainment, called a Writ of Habeas Corpus, on Friday because Neumueller had been arrested Sunday, Aug. 8, and still hadn’t appeared before a judge nearly a week later.
A court hearing was quickly organized before a Chippewa County judge because court officials in Clark County weren’t immediately available, as Clark County Judge Lyndsey Brunette is on maternity leave. Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow had been busy with a weeklong trial that concluded Thursday afternoon.
“He was there with no criminal complaint, no bond hearing,” Hertel said Friday afternoon, after the hearing. “I’m totally surprised there was not a court appearance to set bail. This was incredibly unusual.”
Hertel said Neumueller’s family was gathering the money Friday afternoon to post the cash bond.
According to the police report, the two Clark County workers were removing a fallen tree across Highway G in the town of Hendren at 1:18 a.m. Aug. 8 when they were struck by Neumueller’s car. Russell J. Opelt, 57, was killed, while David J. Murphy, 60, was treated at an area hospital for a broken leg. Both workers were wearing orange safety vests.
Murphy called 911 after the crash, describing what happened, but he wasn’t sure where Opelt was or if he also had been hit. Murphy’s leg was visibly broken, with the femur protruding from his left leg. The officers tied a tourniquet around the damaged leg. The officers found Opelt, who had suffered a significant head injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Neumueller had remained at the scene and identified himself to authorities as the driver who crashed into the workers, the police report states. Neumueller told police he had consumed four or five beers at a bar over a several-hour period. Neumueller took a preliminary breath test, which showed a .114 blood-alcohol level, above the legal limit. He was then taken to a hospital in Neillsville for a blood draw.
However, prior to officers arriving at the scene, Neumueller went to a nearby residence and told the homeowners he had crashed his truck into the ditch. A homeowner provided “a total of seven glasses of water and Cory drank them as fast as (he) could give them to him. (He) also gave Cory a Gatorade from his refrigerator.”
Hertel said Neumueller had the right to have a hearing and post money for his release, writing in a court document that Neumueller has significant ties to the community, has lived in the area his entire life, is gainfully employed and his only prior criminal offense was for disorderly conduct in 2012.