CHIPPEWA FALLS — Leading up to the May 2020 special election to fill the vacant Seventh Congressional District seat, Republican Tom Tiffany placed a large billboard along U.S. 53 in the village of Lake Hallie. However, that caused confusion among voters, said Chippewa County Clerk Jackie Sadler, because Lake Hallie is actually in the Third Congressional District, held by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.
The boundary set a decade ago that divides the Third Congressional District and the Seventh Congressional District has been a jigsaw puzzle across the lower half of Chippewa County, with Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie in the Third Congressional District. Residents in those areas had previously been represented in Congress by Democrat David Obey for four decades, then Republican Sean Duffy, until the boundaries were re-set in 2012.
“It’s confusing, where the lines are,” Sadler said. “The town of Goetz was split, and there were just 15 people in one district.”
Sadler said the special election, where Tiffany won in May 2020 to replace the retiring Duffy, highlighted the confusion in the county. Her office was inundated with calls from people who just weren’t clear if they were voting in the race.
“We had people showing up in Sigel and Lake Hallie, thinking they were voting, and they weren’t voting,” Sadler said.
Every ten years, the Congressional District boundaries are redrawn, and that process is underway. Each Congressional District would have roughly 736,715 residents.
The new maps supported by the Republican-led Assembly and Senate, and the People’s Maps Commission plan created by a non-partisan panel and endorsed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, have one thing in common — all of Chippewa County would be in the Seventh Congressional District again.
While Sadler said she hasn’t written any letters of support for the change, she said it has long been sought.
“It makes it a lot easier for programming and printing ballots,” Sadler said. “If all of Chippewa County is in one Congressional District, it is easier for the poll workers, and the voters. It probably doesn’t cost as much more (to have separate ballots), because we’d get the same amount of ballots.”
However, it would undoubtedly make the counting process easier on election night, she said.
“This has been what we were wanting, that all of Chippewa County would be in one district,” she said.
Brian Westrate of Eau Claire, who is secretary for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said Chippewa County residents should embrace the plan.
“I think anytime you have diametrically-opposed opponents agreeing on something, you shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth,” Westrate said. “From an operations standpoint, it makes things easier; it would clarify it for the next 10 years.”
The two proposed maps still have Dunn County split in half, with the lower half in the Third Congressional District. However, the maps don’t agree on where the boundaries would be set in that county.
In the Republican-drawn map, all of Clark County would shift to the Third Congressional District, while the Evers-supported non-partisan map leaves Clark County entirely in the Seventh Congressional District.
Redistricting is the once-a-decade process of redrawing the state’s political boundaries based on the latest census, reflecting how populations have changed in neighborhoods, cities and counties. Mapmakers can create an advantage for their political party by packing opponents’ voters into a few districts or spreading them thinly among multiple districts — a process known as gerrymandering.
Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly, a 21-12 advantage in the Senate and a 5-3 edge in congressional seats. However, Democrats have recently won statewide races, such as Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
With Evers rejecting the map proposal that the Legislature sent to him, the final boundaries will likely be set by courts. Westrate said the final map should be settled by next spring, so candidates can start filing paperwork for seats.