CHIPPEWA FALLS — Part-time Cornell police officer Travis Hakes and Lake Hallie gun shop owner Dan Marcon will square off for the Republican nominaton for Chippewa County Sheriff on Aug. 9. The winner will advance to the general election to face Democratic candidate Chris Kowalczyk for the open seat.
The current sheriff, Jim Kowalczyk, turned 66 in April and is not seeking re-election. Jim Kowalczyk is the older brother of the Democratic candidate.
While neither Hakes nor Marcon are currently working full-time in law enforcement, they both have background in law enforcement. Hakes has worked several law enforcement agencies in western Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Marcon worked as a corrections officer for 14 years at the Stanley Correctional Institution and Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility before he opened his indoor gun range, Marc-On Shooting Indoor Range, Pro Shop & Training Center, in 2016. Marcon served in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 1993, including two tours in the Persian Gulf.
Hakes, 35, of Tilden, started in law enforcement in 2006, working previously as a reserve officer in the Lake Hallie Police Department, then was a former Elk Mound Police Chief, before joining the Chetek Police Department in 2017. Hakes also ran for 67th state Assembly seat in 2016, but lost in the primary to eventual winner Rob Summerfield. Along with serving in Cornell, Hakes is a realtor. He also is a certified conceal-carry weapons instructor. He ran for sheriff in 2018 but lost.
“Since the election in 2018, on average, every other day, someone encourages me to run again,” Hakes said. “This campaign 100% is not about me; it’s about the people who encouraged me to run.”
State law does not require sheriffs to be licensed law enforcement officers. Marcon contends he can lead the department with his background in corrections and as a business owner.
“I know how to lead men and women in law enforcement,” Marcon said.
When Marcon, 49, announced his candidacy in February, he told the crowd that if elected, he would be a “constitutional sheriff,” meaning he wouldn’t enforce laws that he deems illegal. For instance, he wouldn’t require his officers, or anyone else in the county, to take vaccinations.
“What we need is someone who will stand up to government overreach,” Marcon said. “You’re crazy if you think I’ll do that.”
If elected, both Hakes and Marcon vowed to step up the battle against drugs in the county. Hakes said if he wins, he would add another officer to the West Central Drug Task Force from Chippewa County. Currently, only one deputy from the county is assigned to that agency.
Marcon also has vowed to investigate hospitals, who he claims are “straight up killing (COVID-19 patients) people for money.” He contends that medical workers give medications to COVID-19 patients that cause infections. He also has stated that the Jan. 6 riots were actually staged events caused by left-wing supporters. Marcon also has pushed the deworming drug ivermectin as a treatment for the virus. He also contends that electon fraud “cheated (Donald Trump) out of office.”
Marcon is a Birchwood area native and graduated from Birchwood High School in 1990. He has an associate degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Hakes is a single father of one son. He earned an associates degree in criminal justice from Chippewa Valley Technical College.