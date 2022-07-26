CHIPPEWA FALLS — Part-time Cornell police officer Travis Hakes and Lake Hallie gun shop owner Dan Marcon will square off for the Republican nominaton for Chippewa County Sheriff on Aug. 9. The winner will advance to the general election to face Democratic candidate Chris Kowalczyk for the open seat.

The current sheriff, Jim Kowalczyk, turned 66 in April and is not seeking re-election. Jim Kowalczyk is the older brother of the Democratic candidate.

