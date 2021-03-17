EAU CLAIRE — The state fined an Eau Claire area livestock market $500 due to a worker’s improper handling of a calf last fall.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection pursued the fine against Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association, 5150 U.S. 53, for one violation of a state code on the humane handling of downer animals.
According to the agency’s complaint filed earlier this month in Eau Claire County Court, an animal health inspector was at the market in rural Eau Claire on Oct. 1 doing routine surveillance.
She saw an employee attempt to move a calf that was lying down in a pen by first pushing it and then striking it in the head several times with a shaker bottle.
The worker then grabbed the calf by a leg and began dragging it across the floor, while other employees yelled at him. The inspector reported hearing one employee say “you can’t do that, the state inspector is here right now.”
The association’s leadership agreed in January to pay the fine, waiving the right to contest it in a trial.
When court costs, fees and surcharges were added to the fine, the association is required to pay a total of $768 for the incident.