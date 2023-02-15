EAU CLAIRE — Marshfield Clinic Health System has informed the state it is transitioning 377 employees across 11 locations to a new standalone organization, Family Health Center.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development technically lists the workers as layoffs, but Marshfield Clinic Health System made it clear to the state agency that no one is losing a job.
"Although displacing, we are not anticipating any employee to suffer a job loss," stated the health system's letter to state officials.
The workers will switch from Marshfield Clinic employees to Family Health Center on April 1.
Marshfield Clinic Health System locations affected by the transition include centers in Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Black River Falls, Ladysmith, Neillsville and Rice Lake.
"All affected employees were notified on Aug. 1, 2022, of this transition," the letter states. "Each employee will be offered a position at their current rate of pay, location and seniority level. Employees will not be required to reapply for their existing positions."
The letter explains that Family Health Center is a federally funded community health center within Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, and the transition "better aligns with the governance structure" of the organization.
Family Health Center was founded in 1972 in Marshfield to provide primary and preventative care services to people regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance status. Almost all of its patients have incomes at or below twice the poverty level. Patients include those on Medicaid, Medicare and people with limited or no health insurance.