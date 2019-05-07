Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System are discussing how the two organizations might come together to collectively enhance the level of care across Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.
The two organizations will spend the coming months working out details of a possible merger that could create a health system led by more than 2,000 clinicians and with more than 18,000 total employees, all committed to lowering the cost of care, creating an exceptional patient experience and delivering high-quality care and the best outcomes for patients.
While Marshfield Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System already have a similar mission, vision and values, both organizations realize the unique opportunity. The combined strength through a merger could bring together the best pieces of both organizations in today’s highly competitive and ever-changing health care environment.
“Over the last few years, we have worked relentlessly to position ourselves for the future and create a better framework for serving our patients and communities,” said Dr. Susan Turney, chief executive officer of Marshfield Clinic Health System. “While at the same time, the disruption in the industry and competitive nature of health care has made it vital we construct a dynamic and strong integrated health system. This merger would give us an opportunity to combine the unique strengths of our systems to become the preeminent rural healthcare organization in the country.”