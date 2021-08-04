EAU CLAIRE — Marshfield Clinic Health System became the second health care provider with a major presence in the Chippewa Valley to announce it will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Employees have until Nov. 15 to be fully vaccinated, according to a news release sent Wednesday about the health system’s new mandate.
“These vaccines are the key to stopping this virus, and it’s essential we take this important step in providing the safest possible environment for our patients, families, visitors, providers and staff,” Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System, said in the release.
The decision to mandate vaccinations was based on the rise in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and spread of the highly contagious delta variant across the U.S. Hospitalizations for people with coronavirus have tripled in the last two weeks at Marshfield Clinic facilities, the news release noted. Since the start of July, nearly every one of those patients has been unvaccinated.
“We did not take this decision lightly. It was one we’ve been discussing for the past several weeks. But the time has come. In order to be a leader in the community and provide the care our patients deserve, we need to lead by example,” Turney said.
Marshfield Clinic’s decision follows another large health care provider late last month that announced it would require employees to get vaccinated.
Mayo Clinic Health System stated last week that it will be require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 17. Staff who decline vaccination must complete educational modules addressing myths about the vaccine and they will be required to wear face masks and socially distance while at work.
When Mayo Clinic made its announcement, between 75% and 85% of its total workforce had already been vaccinated. Among Mayo physicians, the rate was closer to 95%.
Marshfield Clinic stated that thousands of its employees have already voluntarily been vaccinated, including nearly 100% of its physicians.