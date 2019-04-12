Rachel Hart-Brinson, an agriculture educator in Chippewa County, will present a session titled "Preparing Your Soil for the Upcoming Garden Season" next week.
The free presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the UW-Extension Office, 227 1st St., Altoona.
Hart-Brinson will talk about what folks need to know about conidtioning soil to prepare it for the upcoming gardening season.
Refreshments will be served at the event, and in addition door prizes will be awarded.
To reserve a seat at the session, call 715-839-4712. Seating is limited.