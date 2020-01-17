A matinee performance for the international percussion group STOMP has been added to the Pablo Center at the Confluence lineup on March 21 because of strong ticket demand.
STOMP makes its Eau Claire premiere for two 7:30 p.m. shows on March 20-21. Only a limited number of single seats still are available.
Tickets for 2 p.m. March 21 performance go on sale to Pablo Center members at 10 a.m. Monday. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be found online at PabloCenter.org or by calling the box office at 715.832.ARTS.
With the addition of the STOMP matinee performance and several others, Pablo Center’s second season lineup now totals more than 300 events. New additions include classic rock tribute show, Arch Allies whose performance features the music of Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, Boston, REO Speedwagon, and Def Leppard. Minneapolis-based Arch Allies will perform in Pablo Center’s RCU Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Other mid-season additions include: James Ignacio and Shane Leonard on March 27, The Secret Sisters on April 4, and S. Carey with Humbird on May 22. For more information about Pablo Center at the Confluence’s offerings visit PabloCenter.org.