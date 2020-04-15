Beginning today, construction will close two blocks of Maxon Street in Eau Claire's Cannery District area.
The blocks of Maxon Street between Bellinger Street and North Oxford Avenue will be closed to through traffic until May 1, according to a city news release.
A new apartment building currently is under construction along Maxon Street in the district that the city is working to redevelop with a mix of new housing and businesses.
A detour around the road closure will direct through traffic just two blocks south to West Madison Street, which runs parallel to Maxon Street.