MENOMONIE — A Menomonie man accused of inflicting fatal head injuries to his 6-week-old son is headed toward a trial in May 2023.

Jonathon S. Lucas, 28, 2421 Fourth Ave. N., is charged in Dunn County Court with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of Daemyn Lucas on Feb. 19, 2021; Daemyn was born Jan. 5, 2021.

