New charges have been filed against an Eau Claire woman once accused of prostituting two children for cash and drugs.
Michelle L. Mayer, 41, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with one felony count each of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. She is being charged as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police made contact with Mayer and Gregory G. Paige, 52, of Eau Claire, after a witness called police because they were parking by a downtown body shop for long periods of time.
When Paige opened the glove box, an officer saw drug paraphernalia.
Police searched the car and found meth. Paige claimed it belonged to Mayer, but she denied it. He also is facing criminal charges.
The previous case against Mayer was dismissed earlier this year because of testimony issues and concerns from a victim.
From staff reports