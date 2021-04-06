MENOMONIE — Christina Mayer came out ahead in a race for an open circuit court judge seat in Dunn County, winning over Nicholas Lange.
Mayer received 3,496 votes in Tuesday's election compared to the 3,013 people who cast a ballot for Lange.
The two attorneys were vying for the Branch 2 seat being vacated by Judge Rod Smeltzer, who opted not to seek re-election.
Mayer has her own private law practice in Menomonie, which has a focus on family and divorce cases, but she does handle all types of general litigation.
Lange lives in Colfax and works as corporation counsel for the Dunn County government.