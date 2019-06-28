Mayo Clinic Health System has canceled the annual Dragon Boat Festival that had been scheduled for Aug. 3 at Half Moon Beach in Eau Claire.
"Due to the declining number of participants, we determined this event would not have achieved the intended impact this year," stated a Friday evening news release on the event's cancellation.
This would've been the fifth year for the races in Eau Claire, which challenged dozens of local teams to row long boats and race each other on a 250-meter section of Half Moon Lake. The event also served as a fundraiser for charities that fight cancer.
"We want to thank the community for helping raise cancer awareness and supporting the event over the past several years," Friday's news release stated.
Participants, sponsors, vendors and others who had signed up for the event will be contacted by Mayo Clinic with more information.