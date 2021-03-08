MONDOVI -- Mayo Clinic Health System's Mondovi clinic will close today, Tuesday, due to utility repairs for a water leak in the city of Mondovi, Mayo announced Monday.
The clinic is located at 700 Buffalo St.
Patients who have an appointments scheduled for Tuesday will get a phone call with information about an alternate location or virtual option for their appointment, Mayo said in a news release.
Patients can call the clinic at 715-926-4858 for information.
"Mayo Clinic Health System apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause our patients," the clinic said Monday.