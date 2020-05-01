Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Eau Claire and La Crosse resumed elective care on Friday.
Elective visits, procedures and surgeries had been on hold since March due to projections for coronavirus cases and limited supply of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing capabilities.
However, the health system said the projected peak of coronavirus cases has lessened and other preparations have been made in consultation with government officials that allow elective care to resume.
"We have developed and increased COVID-19 testing capabilities, closely tracked and managed PPE supplies and have developed protocols that support appropriate conservation," Dr. Paul Mueller, vice president for Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin Region, said in a news release.
Enhanced screening processes also are in place for all patients entering the Mayo Clinic facilities.