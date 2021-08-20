EAU CLAIRE — Visitor policies for patients at Mayo Clinic Health System's hospitals and clinics in northwestern Wisconsin are being tightened due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the region.
"We are again seeing a rise in the number of patients with COVID-19, as well as increasing community spread of the virus in Northwest Wisconsin," said Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System.
Starting Monday, patients will only be allowed to have only one visitor while they are at a local Mayo Clinic facility, according to a news release from the health care provider. That visitor has to be the same person during the course of that patient's stay — not a rotation of different people.
Visitors under 13 years old are not allowed in the hospital inpatient settings.
There may be exceptions to the visitor policy allowed for end-of-life care, patients facing a sudden health decline or a life-altering impact. Making those exceptions will be decided by those patients' care teams, the news release stated.
Hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, and all clinics serving the region are subject to the visitor policy.
All patients, visitors and staff are also required to wear a cloth mask or face covering.