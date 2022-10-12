BLOOMER — Jared Siverling has been looking to expand the meat processing operations on his farm for years. With news that he won a state grant Wednesday, Siverling Centennial Farm will be able to move forward with plans to construct a larger facility.

“This is critical,” Siverling said. “We probably would have delayed another 24 to 36 months. This will allow us to break ground next spring. We hope to be up by this time next year.”

