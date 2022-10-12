BLOOMER — Jared Siverling has been looking to expand the meat processing operations on his farm for years. With news that he won a state grant Wednesday, Siverling Centennial Farm will be able to move forward with plans to construct a larger facility.
“This is critical,” Siverling said. “We probably would have delayed another 24 to 36 months. This will allow us to break ground next spring. We hope to be up by this time next year.”
Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski, announced on Wednesday that 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program in May 2022 to continue to support the growth of Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
The press release doesn’t state the amount awarded to each producer.
Siverling, 38, said his farm is located north of Bloomer along Highway 40. They are certified organic crop farm, but their operations are limited for butchering.
“Having a little assistance will allow us to build the right thing the first time around,” He said. “Right now, we don’t have a licensed butcher shop. We want to get a custom exempt shop built. We’re incredibly thankful. We’re going to use it wisely.”
Haley Auld, co-owner of The Durand Smokehouse, was equally thrilled when informed her business won the grant. Like Siverling, she applied three months ago and was waiting to hear if they won. Auld said they have 22 employees in Durand and another 11 in Woodville.
“We’re looking to expand our building to accommodate more slaughter facilities,” Auld said. “We’re struggling to meet the demand. We do all custom processing.”
Auld said they already broke ground on their new expansion, so this money will help with the costs.
“It’s very fantastic,” Auld said. “It’s going to help quite a bit. It will help our community; it will help our farmers.”
Duane Ryan, co-owner of Bob’s Processing Inc. in Bloomer, said he applied for the grant money to purchase new equipment. Some of his older equipment recently broke down and he saw how important those pieces were.
“We’re planning on buying a new vacuum stuffer,” Ryan said. “It saves us a lot of time. We’re also thinking about buying a new grinder. It’s great news.”
Evers said the meat processing industry has been core to the state’s economy for generations.
“From bolstering our meat processing workforce to providing resources so processors can increase capacity and throughput, I’ve been glad to direct $15 million of our federal funds, in addition to our budget investments, to support the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s meat and livestock industry,” Evers said in the press release.
Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin meat processors will receive funding for grant projects of up to $150,000. Grants are awarded through a competitive selection process and selected processors must provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount.
“The demand and interest from meat processors to build and grow their operations is high,” said DATCP Secretary Romanski. “Through these grants created by Gov. Evers, we are providing critical funding to meat processors to help them thrive in our state and continue producing meat products for local consumers and beyond.”
The 91 grant recipients are across 48 counties in the state.
Additionally, Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget included $200,000 in each year of the biennium for Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants. These grants enable meat processors to invest in their facilities and install equipment to expand their production and gain efficiencies. In the first year of these grants, DATCP received 100 applications requesting more than $4.4 million in funding. The first recipients of these grants were announced on May 5.