CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A Medford man has been arrested in Chippewa County for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with two minor children in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau Claire Post:
At about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, a trooper stopped Jess A. Drost, age 34, for speed on Highway 29 near milepost 100. The trooper detected the odor of marijuana, and an investigation including standardized field sobriety test was conducted.
Passengers in the vehicle included one adult female, a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old.