MEDFORD — A Medford man who struck a buggy Nov. 24 while driving his vehicle in Taylor County, causing the death of a woman and injuring multiple others, was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison. 

Skyler M. Opelt, 35, pleaded no contest June 2 in Taylor County Court to one count of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of reckless driving-cause great bodily harm. A charge of escape was read-in and dismissed.

